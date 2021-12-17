Sea Paws sponsors homeless pets during holidays

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) – From now until Dec. 22, people can sponsor a homeless pet at the Carteret County Humane Society animal shelter by picking an ornament and providing supplies for them.

Each cat or dog is shown on the ornament and people can purchase food, toys, blankets or even monetary donations.

“It’s heartbreaking because it’s an open-intake shelter and they have to take in every animal that walks in that door. But they do a great job with what they have and trying to keep the animals from being euthanized, and this just helps pass the time while they’re waiting,” said Sara Vaughn, co-owner of Sea Paws.

Vaughn said they have received about 50 donations so far, but they’re hoping for more.