SURF CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — The sea turtles of Surf City are welcoming you back.

On Friday, the Karen Beasley Sea Turtle Rescue and Rehabilitation Center started their tours back up. The center is currently rehabilitating 29 turtles.

“Most of them are on view, some of them are, in which is a little bit farther from the walkway. But I’m pleased to say that most of the turtles are recovering nicely. So, it’s a fun day there as well,” said Kathy Zagzebski, executive director of the Karen Beasley Sea Turtle Rescue and Rehabilitation Center.

The center will open every Friday and Saturday this month from 11 am to 1 pm.

For more information on how you can book a tour, you can check out their website here.