‘She loved her dogs.’ Puppies die in North Charlotte house fire; adult dogs saved

CHARLOTTE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — On Tuesday, MEDIC, which normally treats people for their injuries, gave oxygen to two dogs that were exhausted after a fire ripped through their home.

One neighbor described what happened the moment another neighbor saw the smoke. “The guys there, one of them heard the alarm going off and then one of them saw the smoke.”

Someone called 911 while another called the homeowner.

“At that point, it was, ‘get home.’ When she came walking down the street, she said, ‘what about the dogs?’ Yeah, [her] reaction was bad. She loved her dogs,” one woman said.

The family’s eight puppies, which were only two weeks old, died from the smoke that overtook their townhome on Glenwater Drive.

MEDIC was able to revive one of the older dogs and took it to an animal hospital. The other is expected to survive.

“The fire department went in,” said a neighbor, “They were fantastic. First thing when they went in there, they brought the dogs out. They were very gentle with them and they laid them out.”

Outside the home still sits a charred nightstand, books, and clothing. A neighbor tells Queen City News the woman and her two teenagers are staying with family tonight.

‘They pretty much lost everything,” she said. “We’re trying to get together, get some clothes, and try to help them. We got a good neighborhood. They called [saying], ‘what do they need? What do you need?”’

Charlotte fire investigators say an electrical issue started the fire, which caused $11,000 worth of damage.