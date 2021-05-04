Shelter pets get anxiety vests at Pitt County Animal Shelter

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Shelter pets at the Pitt County Animal Shelter got a surprise donation this week. The team at ThunderWorks donated pet anxiety-reducing products to help with the stress of being in a shelter.

You know the shelter can be a scary environment for a lot of dogs no matter what we do to try and help that. It’s always going to be a scary and different environment. So the ThunderWork shirts were donated so we can put them on some dogs who are really struggling and it brings a sense of calm to them. Kelli Young, Administrative Assistant Pitt Co. Animal Shelter





Shelter workers say some dogs can have a much harder time adjusting to the shelter than others. Loud noises and the other animals can contribute to stress and feelings of being overwhelmed for these pets. Dogs like Piper (grey vest) and Samantha (pink vest) are two of the first pets at the shelter to test out the anxiety vests.