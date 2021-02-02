Spring-a-Pet auction on again with aim to help pets, shelters, rescue groups in ENC

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The 4th annual Spring-a-Pet auction is getting ready for another year of saving animals in need.

The Raleigh group started the Facebook auction in 2018, working with area businesses to provide gift cards and services to people who donate. Money goes to shelters and animal rescue groups across Eastern North Carolina.

The auction’s founder, Jennifer Varni, said these events are important because rescue operations run on donations.

“Rescues in our area and for most of the United States, they don’t receive government funding,” Varni said. “They rely solely on private and community donations. Without money, they can’t save animals.”

The auction is slated to take place on Facebook in late April. If you want to know how to get involved, email Varni at springapetauction@hotmail.com or go to their Facebook page.