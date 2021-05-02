‘Stinkin’ cute’ skunk surprises wildlife officials by doing handstand in video

A “stinkin’ cute” skunk put on quite a show for wildlife officials in Florida.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission posted a video on Thursday of an energetic eastern spotted skunk performing a handstand.

The FFWCC says they friends with FDOT Southwest Florida and the FStop Foundation placed cameras at culverts and wildlife crossings around Florida since biologists are working to learn more about skunks.

If the most recent video is anything to go off, it’s safe to say they’re learning quite a bit.