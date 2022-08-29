GREENVILLE, N.C (WNCT) – Animals are very popular in American households. Pet ownership rates have been fluctuating very lightly these last few years, however.

The trend of owning pets continues to grow in 2018, where 57% of U.S. households had one pet. It increased to 70 percent in 2021.

According to Rainwalk Pet Insurance, now, around 90.5 million families own a pet. The average U.S. pet owner has 2.6 furry friends in their home. According to the study, cats come in second place with nearly 45 million families owning them. And 32 percent of millennials own some type of furry family member.

No matter the breed there is no denying that the bond between humans and animals has increased in the past few years.

