ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Conservation is a major mission of the North Carolina Zoo to help save wildlife and wild spaces.

The Zoo just won a major award for its sustainability efforts from the World Association of Zoos and Aquariums.

Those efforts include adding electric cars and charging stations for public use, eliminating plastic bottles from vending machines, and serving on compostable materials in restaurants.

Shannon Smith shows us more in this Zoo Filez.