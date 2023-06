ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — This spring, the giraffe tower grew at the North Carolina Zoo with the addition of a baby boy.

You can help choose his name. Zookeepers picked out six names and you can vote for your favorite.

NC Zoo welcomes giraffe calf (Credit: Mary Wilson-Carrigan, North Carolina Zoo. )

The name will be announced next Wednesday, June 21st which happens to be World Giraffe Day.

Shannon Smith gives us an update on the whole giraffe herd in this week’s Zoo Filez.