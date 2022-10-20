RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — A third case of Chronic Wasting Disease, sometimes referred to as the “zombie” deer disease, has been discovered in the Piedmont Triad, according to the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission.

On Thursday, WRC reported that a deer hunter-harvested in Surry County by a local archer tested positive for the disease. It was found about 10 miles from the two previous cases in Yadkin County.

Symptoms include drooling, stumbling, lack of coordination, lack of fear of people, aggression and listlessness, but sometimes infected deer may appear healthy. CWD is highly transmissible and spreads through an infected deer’s saliva, urine and feces. It can also spread by moving deer carcasses and carcass parts.

Wildlife Management Division Chief Brad Howard says the discovery is disappointing, but it also serves as an encouraging sign that the state’s response plan is working.

“Now more than ever we need the cooperation of sportsmen and women,” Howard said. “We need to test as many hunter-harvested deer as possible to figure out the distribution of CWD in our state and how many deer are infected.”

Hunters are warned to safely dispose of deer carcasses to avoid inadvertently moving CWD to another location in the state. They’re asked to bury the remains where the animal was harvested, double bag remains for disposal at the closest landfill or leave the remains on the ground where the animal was harvested.