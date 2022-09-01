ROUGEMONT, N.C. (WNCN) — CBS 17 has previously reported about dogs and cats in need of homes, but a local animal sanctuary is working to help rescue about 100 pigs.

The pigs, along with some other animals are being removed from a property in Duplin County. The Blind Spot Animal Sanctuary in Rougemont is home to all kinds of creatures, from emus to alpacas, peacocks to potbelly pigs. One group of pigs was rescued just days ago from Duplin County.

Alex Daehnrich, who runs the Blind Spot Animal Sanctuary along with his wife, says they got a phone call from Duplin County Animal Control.

“They got alerted to a hoarding situation,” he explained.

Daehnrich and Joseph Purington, executive director and co-founder of Sisu Refuge, went to the property and say they saw nearly 100 pigs in need of help.

“Living in squalor basically,” said Purington. “No direct access to water. No consistent access to an abundance of food, living in their own feces.”

“It brings tears to your eyes,” added Daehnrich. “Seeing animals in this kind of situation is just heartbreaking.”

They removed more than a dozen animals in immediate need of care – including pigs and a dog, but getting all of the pigs off the property and getting them the health care they need is a major and expensive effort.

Several sanctuaries and rescues across the Southeast are working together in a coalition called Operation NC Freedom.

“We need to get those animals out as quickly as possible,” said Daehnrich.

The pigs will eventually be available for adoption, but rescuers say it’s vital that adopters can take proper care of them.

“We do a background check; we do a veterinarian check,” Daehnrich explained. “We ensure that they go into the right environment, that they have appropriate enclosures, appropriate housing and feed.”

Because pigs are herd animals, they must be adopted in groups of at least two unless the adopter already owns pigs.

Rescuers say it’s important to remember that even the littlest piglets, grow up to be much bigger, and they need safe homes for their whole lives.

“Potbelly pigs can age up to 27 years.” said Daehnrich. “This is a lifelong commitment.”

Operation NC Freedom is looking for volunteers from the community to help care for and transport the pigs, they’re also looking donations of supplies, as well as help with vet bills and food. If you’re interested, click here.