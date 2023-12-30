TOMALLA, Australia (Storyful) — Australian conservation organization Aussie Ark debuted two adorable newborn Tasmanian Devil joeys, Knuckles and Blaze, in footage sent to Storyful on December 28.

In a statement, Aussie Ark said the two joeys are five months old and being hand-raised by Operations Manager Dean Reid.

“They will stay with me until they’re weaned and fully independent,” Reid said.

“After which they’ll start their life at the Ark in the Barrington Tops, joining our world-famous breeding and rewilding program to help secure the future of their species.”

Reid named Knuckles after a famous Sonic the Hedgehog character and Blaze due to his signature white stripe of fur on his romp.

Credit: Aussie Ark via Storyful