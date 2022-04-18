VENICE, Fla. (WFLA) — The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office posted video of a big alligator making its way through a Florida neighborhood on Easter Sunday.

The alligator was followed as it walked slowly past a home and into a nearby body of water.

“Just walking our pet alligator this morning,” said the man recording the massive reptile.

The sheriff’s office estimated that the gator was around 10 feet long. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission was advised about the gator but did not respond.

“We’re not sure the Easter bunny stayed long in Venice this morning after coming across this bad boy,” the sheriff’s office said in a tweet.

One Twitter user commented on the alligator’s size, calling it “an absolute unit.”