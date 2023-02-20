KERNERSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — The Kernersville Fire Rescue Department responded to a house fire and rescued a pair of dogs on Sunday morning.

At around 11:33 a.m. on Sunday, Kernersville Fire Rescue responded to a reported house fire on the 1000 block of Megan Cross Lane alongside Beeson’s Crossroads and the Winston-Salem Fire Department.

Kernersville Engine 44 arrived at the scene and found a two-story home with light smoke visible from the outside.

Neighbors told fire crews that dogs could be heard inside the home but they were not sure if any people were inside.

Firefighters then quickly entered the home and rescued two dogs that were in a crate. The fire was then brought under control in around 15 minutes.

Fire crews say that the two dogs appeared to be uninjured and were taken by Forsyth County Animal Control for evaluation and safekeeping until their owner could be contacted.

No people were reported injured as a result of the blaze. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.