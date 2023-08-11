PLYMOUTH, N.C. (WNCT) — Washington County’s animal shelter is getting some renovations done to make the area safer for the dogs and cats housed there.

The work has already started, with construction crews coming in to remove cages on nine kennels. The cages were rusted and had holes, dogs were injuring themselves trying to dig out of the kennel.

Other improvements include a new chain-link fence and new coating on the floors to protect the animals.

“The chain-link fence can cut into them, cut them, injure them, so we need to replace all of that because the chain-link fence is probably 25 years old or more,” said Johnny Barnes, the Washington County Sheriff.

The renovations are expected to be done in September. County officials ask that you only call animal control if it is an absolute emergency, or if an animal is in a dire situation.