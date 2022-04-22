ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – It wasn’t a beary normal day in downtown Asheville.

According to the Asheville Police Department, officers responded to an unusual call Thursday afternoon of a bear walking around downtown.

Police said the black bear, wearing a Wildlife enforcement tracking collar seemed to want a day in the park.

In the video, the bear is seen crossing the street using the crosswalk.

The black bear ended its downtown stroll by climbing a tree in the Pritchard Park area.

The police department said this is the third time officers have assisted in getting bears out of the downtown area in the past three weeks.