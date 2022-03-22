GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Wednesday is National Puppy Day. And while there are a lot of cute names to give your furry friend, several particularly stand out, according to a new report.

Trupanion, a leader in medical insurance for pets, conducted the report to see what were puppy owners naming their furry family members. They analyzed their database of more than 650,000 insured pets to determine the top 10 puppy names of 2022.

Top 10 puppy names for 2022

1. Luna

2. Charlie

3. Bella

4. Milo

5. Daisy

6. Cooper

7. Lucy

8. Bailey

9. Coco

10. Rosie

In addition to companionship, pets are believed to reduce stress and improve overall health and well-being. So, let’s give our furry friends a little extra love on Wednesday or just do it every day.