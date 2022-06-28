GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Bear sightings in Eastern North Carolina aren’t usually that rare. Seeing one roam through the middle of Greenville … that’s a different story.
Alden Stalls captured a black bear roaming the Twin Oaks apartment complex off Greenville Boulevard Tuesday morning. Stalls stayed a safe distance from the bear and shot the videos from his vehicle.
You can see the big black bear casually walking down the street, possibly looking for food (or maybe a picnic basket). The bear eventually left the area, but it was a sight to behold.
Greenville police also reported others seeing the bear in the area of East 10th Street and West Wright Road.
“Black bears tend to be shy and non-aggressive towards humans,” the GPD Facebook post said. “If you spot a bear nearby, officials advise staying calm and not to approach, surround or corner the bear. If you are close enough to the bear to notice a change in its natural behavior, back away slowly. Once you are a safe distance away, officials say making a lot of noise will scare the bear away.”