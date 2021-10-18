Wild horses on North Carolina coast feasting on persimmons

COROLLA, N.C. (AP) — The wild horses on North Carolina’s Outer Banks are in the midst of a fall feeding frenzy, and observers say persimmons are their overwhelming food of choice.

The Corolla Wild Horse Fund says on social media that the America)n persimmon is a fruit-bearing tree native to the coast and can be found growing throughout where the horses roam. According to the organization, the fruit becomes ripe and sweet in the fall and becomes a source of food for the horses.

Horses can be seen walking up to the persimmon trees to pluck the fruit from branches, or they forage for the fruit when it falls to the ground. A video on the fund’s Facebook page shows one horse feasting from a persimmon tree.

The fund works to protect and manage the herd of Colonial Spanish Mustangs roaming the northern end of the barrier islands on the North Carolina coast. It also promotes continued preservation of the land as a permanent sanctuary for the horses.