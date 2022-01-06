Winterville police looking for suspect who stole, sold puppies

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Winterville police are asking for the public’s help finding the person who they said stole puppies from a home and sold them at Walmart.

Officials said the puppies were stolen from a home on Surry Lane in Winterville on Jan. 3. The person stole four pitbull puppies then took them to Walmart on Jan. 4 at 6:33 p.m. where they were sold.

(Winterville Police photos)

(Winterville Police photo)

(Winterville Police photo)

(Winterville Police photo)

(Winterville Police photo)

Police said the suspect is a Black man in his mid-20s who is 6-foot-0. They were driving a white Jeep Cherokee with black on the middle of the hood.

Officials said the victim was able to get one of the puppies back.

Anyone who purchased a puppy or has any information is asked to contact the Winterville Police Department at (252) 756-1105 or the Pitt-Greenville Crime Stoppers at (252) 758-7777.