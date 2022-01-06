Winterville police looking for suspect who stole, sold puppies

Animals

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Winterville Police photos)

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Winterville police are asking for the public’s help finding the person who they said stole puppies from a home and sold them at Walmart.

Officials said the puppies were stolen from a home on Surry Lane in Winterville on Jan. 3. The person stole four pitbull puppies then took them to Walmart on Jan. 4 at 6:33 p.m. where they were sold.

  • (Winterville Police photos)
  • (Winterville Police photo)
  • (Winterville Police photo)
  • (Winterville Police photo)
  • (Winterville Police photo)

Police said the suspect is a Black man in his mid-20s who is 6-foot-0. They were driving a white Jeep Cherokee with black on the middle of the hood.

Officials said the victim was able to get one of the puppies back.

Anyone who purchased a puppy or has any information is asked to contact the Winterville Police Department at (252) 756-1105 or the Pitt-Greenville Crime Stoppers at (252) 758-7777.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV