KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Bertha, an 18-pound cat, was surrendered to Lenoir County SPCA. She wasn’t getting along well with the previous owner’s other cat. They were unsure of the reason that the felines weren’t getting along.

Bertha now needs a home where she can curl up with someone to watch TV.

“We just think that she’d be better off in a home where it’s just her. Maybe no other cats or dogs,” said shelter attendant Taylor Milligan.

Bertha’s adoption fee is $75 which includes her spay and up-to-date vaccinations.