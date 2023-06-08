KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Buddy, a lab-hound mix, entered the Lenoir County SPCA as an owner surrender and could be a good fit for a family with kids or other animals.

“He came from a house with three other dogs that he loved very much,” said Rescue Coordinator Tiffinie Jarmin. “He would be good for a house that has another dog who’s looking for a playmate.”

Buddy has been neutered and is up to date on vaccines. He has not been tested for heartworms yet, though he will be ahead of adoption.

He walks well on a leash, gets along with other dogs and is house-trained.

Watch the video to learn more about Buddy.