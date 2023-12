GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Clever is a female seven-year-old at Craven Pamlico Animal Services Center.

She arrived at the shelter as an owner surrender. Rocky Workman, a kennel attendant at the shelter, said she would be best suited for a home without other pets.

“She’s very particular about the dogs that she likes. So, just like people, she has ones she likes and ones she doesn’t like,” said Workman.