KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Cypress, an eight-week-old kitten, is ready to go home with a loving family.

She will not be spayed when she is adopted, as she is too young. Her adopters will receive a certificate for spaying when they take her home, though.

Tiffany Milligan, Lenoir County SPCA shelter attendant, said that Cypress could be a good fit for any home.

“She’s a little cuddle bug. She would do really good in a home that has another kitten or a bigger cat, just for her to hang out with,” said Milligan.

Cypress’ adoption fee is $75 but if she is adopted with another kitten, the pair can be taken home for $100.