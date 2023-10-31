NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — American pit bull mix Dixie is a senior dog looking for a family.

She is 10 years old, potty trained, leash trained and still energetic. Veterinarian and Director of Craven-Pamlico Animal Services Center, Tonya Osler, said that Dixie would be a good fit for a family that wants to give her a good couch to lounge on.

“She is super friendly and just wants her belly rubbed,” said Osler.

Osler did add that Dixie wasn’t a great companion for smaller dogs.

Dixie’s adoption fee is $125 and includes all vaccines, microchip and spay.