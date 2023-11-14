KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Hippo is a little on the hefty side but he’s still energetic.

He would do well in a home with someone who enjoys taking walks but also wants to hang out on the couch. Rescue Coordinator Tiffinie Jarman said that he is around three years old and weighs around 88 pounds.

“He gets around really well, he’s very loving. He’s already neutered. He is heartworm positive … but he is the happiest guy,” said Jarman.

His adoption fee is $130 which includes all of his up-to-date shots and neutering. He is available at Lenoir County SPCA.