GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Judith, a two-year-old cane corso mix, is ready to be adopted at the Pitt County Animal Shelter.

According to Evelyn, a shelter attendant, Judith would be a good fit for a family.

“She loves going on walks. She gets so excited when she gets straight out of the kennel. She does well with other dogs,” she said.



Judith is heartworm positive with a cloudy left eye, though neither of those slows her down.

View the video to learn more about her.