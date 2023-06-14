KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — King Kong, a border collie and Australian shepherd, is in need of a home.

He is available for adoption at the Lenoir County SPCA. Rescue Coordinator Tiffinie Jarmin said that he would make a great companion.

“He is definitely a herding breed and, so, before you come and apply for him, you should research that. Just to see exactly what that entails,” said Jarmin.

King Kong has a medium-length coat that could easily be maintained at home, according to Jarmin. He is also heartworm negative and good with other dogs.