KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Younger dogs need more attention. That is the case with Mack, a one-year-old dog located at Lenoir County SPCA.

Rescue Coordinator Tiffinie Jarman said he was adopted and returned because he really needed more training and attention since he is so young.

“He still is a puppy. He’s gonna need a lot of things and not because he’s a bad dog, but it’s because he’s a baby,” said Jarman.

Mack’s adoption fee is $130 which includes all his up-to-date vaccinations and neutering.