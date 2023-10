GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Nell is a two-year-old and still has lots of energy, but with time and space to run, she could do well in any home.

Ashley Campbell, Pitt County Animal Shelter attendant, said that Nell is good with other dogs as well.

“She’s super sweet, loves people … She has such a fun personality. She loves playing with toys,” said Campbell.

Nell’s adoption fee is $135 and includes spaying, vaccinations and a microchip. She is located at the Pitt County Animal Shelter.