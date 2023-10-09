GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Three-year-old Sasha is a mixed breed with partial blindness in one eye, though that doesn’t stop her.

She still has puppy energy but enjoys being still and snuggling with people. Now located at the Pitt County Animal Shelter, Sasha is looking for a forever home.

Sasha may not do well with other dogs in the home, but she has been very good with children.

“She loves to play, but she’s also very calm. as you can see right now. So any age group, I think she would do fine for,” said Shelter Attendant Ashley Campbell.