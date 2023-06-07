KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Shana, a German shepherd mix, is a senior dog but Lenoir County SPCA Rescue Coordinator Tiffinie Jarmin said that she’s still lively.

“She still has a lot of life left in her and she deserves a good home. She’s friendly with all dogs, she ignores cats. She does well with children,” said Jarmin.

At eight years old, Shana walks well on a leash, is very food motivated and is heartworm negative. She is eligible for a senior adoption program as well. The program allows senior humans to apply to adopt a senior pet for a reduced fee. Applicants must be 65 or older.

Upon adoption, Shana will be spayed, up to date on her vaccines and microchipped.

