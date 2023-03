KINSTON, NC (WNCT) — Spud, an energetic bully mix, has been at the Lenoir County SPCA since January and has yet to find his forever home.

“He has been here since Jan. 30 with literally no interest,” said Rescue Coordinator Tiffinie Jarmin.

Jarmin also feels like Spud would make a good companion for a little boy with lots of energy, too.

“He’s still very young though, so he’s got a lot of puppy in him, but he’s extremely trainable,” said Jarmin.

