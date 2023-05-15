KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A pit bull named Treats has a disability and lots of determination. All he needs now is a good home and someone to watch over him.

Lenoir County Animal Control found him in the middle of the road, and he was thought to have been hit by a car. Now it’s known that Treats is just unable to move his back legs. With the help of the Lenoir County SPCA, he is getting some walking in. His “shelter moms” are making sure that he gets the exercise he needs and a special wheelchair is on the way for him.

Lenoir County SPCA Rescue Coordinator Tiffinie Jarmin said that now he needs someone to take him in and give him a comfortable home. He’s around 11-12 years old.

“We are looking for a rescue or approved adopter for him. I know that he’s old and he’s got a disability and so it’s a long shot for him,” said Jarmin.

She added that as a pit bull, Treats’ odds of adoption are even slimmer.

“We really are trying hard to find somebody. We’re not giving up on him,” said Jarmin.

Watch the video to learn more about Treats and to see how well he moves around despite his injuries.