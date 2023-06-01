GREENVILLE N.C. (WNCT) — Wasabi has been at the Pitt County Animal Shelter for about three weeks now. He has been neutered and seems to have been house-trained, according to shelter volunteer Diana Greene.

“We think he’s about two to three years old, and this is his happy place. He loves to just lay in someone’s lap,” said Greene.

For more information about Wasabi, watch the video above. Visit the Pitt County Animal Shelter website to learn more about how to adopt him.