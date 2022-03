ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — March is Women’s History Month.

Elephants are the largest animals by weight and size at the North Carolina Zoo.

Seven zookeepers take care of them at the zoo. Some are surprised to learn that all seven of those zookeepers are women.

That would have seemed impossible just a few decades ago.

In today’s Zoo Filez, Shannon Smith shows us how women at the North Carolina Zoo are leading the way in their positions and work.