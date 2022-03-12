COROLLA, N.C. (WAVY) — The Corolla Wild Horse Fund has taken in a young horse after he was found sick and alone.

The fund said they were first notified that Brio, a horse that was born last summer, appeared to be alone on Feb. 27.

Staff decided to leave Brio alone and monitor him. A consultation with a veterinarian indicated Brio was old enough to be weaned and therefore they waited to see whether he’d rejoin a group of horses that included his father Rocky, his grandmother and Betsy, a horse that was also born last year.

When he was first found alone, he was calling for his mother and the other horses but didn’t seem to be in immediate physical danger.

Brio’s mother could not be found, but the wild horse fund is unsure whether she left him because he was sick, weaned him, or died. They were last seen together a couple of weeks ago and both seemed “in decent shape.”

Brio eventually calmed and stopped calling for his mother, but he didn’t move far from where he was first seen at the end of February. At times, he was within eyesight of the other horses, but he didn’t try to unite with them, nor they with him.

After monitoring Brio for over a week, staff saw his condition begin to deteriorate. On Monday, his back legs were visibly weak and wobbly. He was also lethargic and had lost weight.

“It was clear that Brio was certainly not going to thrive on his own, and most likely would not survive. We caught him and took him to our rescue farm on the mainland, where our vet met us immediately,” the Corolla Wild Horse Fund wrote on Facebook on Thursday.

The veterinarian learned that Brio has pneumonia. The extent of his weight loss became clearer as staff were able to finally touch him after taking him from the wild; his ribs and hip bones could be felt through his thick fur.

The vet started the young horse on antibiotics and scheduled a follow-up appointment for the following week. If needed, the vet will X-ray Brio’s legs.

Staff hopes better nutrition and corrective hoof trimming will help resolve the issues with Brio’s hind legs.

“Luckily we’ve already noticed an improvement after a few days of careful feeding and we’re hoping this trend continues. Today Brio is finally more alert and aware of his surroundings, and seems to be feeling better in general,” the Thursday Facebook post said.

Eventually, Brio will be dewormed and bathed, but staff plans to address the issues over time so his body doesn’t get over-stressed.

Additionally, the Corolla Wild Horse Fund said Brio is small and immature for his age and doesn’t appear to have social skills for interacting with other horses, which could result in him being injured or killed in the wild. Therefore, once he recovers, staff will introduce him to other horses at the farm so he can “have good role models from here on out.”

Meanwhile, staff are keeping an eye out for Brio’s mother in an effort to find out what happened. The area where Brio and his mother lived is very rural and difficult to access, so they haven’t been able to find her yet.

Those interested in donating to Brio’s care through the Corolla Wild Horse Fund can go to their website. Just type Brio’s name in the “notes” section of the donation form. Donations can also be made directly on Facebook.