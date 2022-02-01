Anne Grimes founder of Anne’s Dumplings turns 80

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – On Tuesday, community members and friends gathered to honor Anne Grimes the founder of Anne’s Dumplings.

Grimes says she’s grateful to be surrounded by people she loves and appreciates the continued support from the Pitt Community.



“To me, people look at this and successful. And to me, it’s not me but it’s the God in me that’s put me in that position of being able to give it to minister and to be an asset to the community. And I’m just so thankful that he chose me to do, said Anne Grimes.”

Grimes has various accolades including winning the Greenville award standing on the shoulders of giants in 2014.