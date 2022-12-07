Havelock, N.C. (WNCT) – The 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing Band Christmas Concert is set to take place December 9th and 10th at the Two Rivers Theater on Cherry Point.

It’s the first holiday concert the band has had in 2 years. The members have been working hard to make sure the concerts are festive for everyone who attends.

“It’s such a great feeling to be able to perform for hundreds of people, potentially even more and being able to share what you’ve been doing your whole life with others,” said one member of the 2nd MAW Band, LCpl. Robert Kiffs.

The band is getting ready to open its doors to the community for the first time since 2019.

“[COVID-19] has separated us a lot. We haven’t really gotten to be a big community in a while, and I think this concert kind of showcases that coming together. So that’s what it means to me,” said another member of the 2nd MAW Band, Cpl. Arryn Bess.

They’ve been busy running through each song and every lyric in order to bring back the annual Christmas tradition.

“The special thing about this concert is that we actually get to host the community we get to open up our doors and invite them into our big living room if you will and share our music with them,” said the Director of the 2nd MAW Band, CWO2 Jarrid Riggs.

Riggs said the band is as old as Second Marine Aircraft Wing, which makes them about 80 years old.

“These are top-notch Marines, top-notch musicians. And so, our preparation the Marines have been working hard, but it’s been very quick. And I’m completely confident in their abilities and success,” said Riggs.

The concerts are free and open to the public. Scan the code on the picture below to RSVP.