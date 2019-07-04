Annual Independence Day celebration in Farmville

FARMVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)

The Town of Farmville is getting a head start on celebrating Independence Day.

Farmville Parks and Recreation hosted what they call a Hometown Celebration.

People came out to the Town Common in front of Town Hall.

There was food and live music!

9 On Your Side spoke to organizers who say the annual event brings out more than just Farmville residents.

“It’s pretty positive we have a lot of people who come from the community, but we also have a lot from outside the community,” said Chris Stokes of Farmville Parks and Recreation. Because we do it a day early, they can take advantage of a two-day celebration the 3rd and the 4th.”

Over one hundred people came out to celebrate.