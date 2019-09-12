Another bad year for farmers in eastern North Carolina

It’s harvesting time here in eastern North Carolina, but farmers are having a tough time.

Right now farmers are seeing unfortunate damage from the combination of a dry hot summer and hurricane Dorian.

This is also not the first year farmers are suffering losses due to hurricanes or other factors.

These repeated losses year after year is making it difficult for them to survive.

Archie Griffin is the operations manager at Griffin Farms Inc in Beaufort County.

He is one of many farmers tired of having yet another bad year and it’s not just from the weather.

“We’re in the middle of a trade war and coupling a trade war with these consecutive back to back years, it’s that culmination of just getting slapped around multiple times,” he says.

With hurricane Dorian passing just after the beginning of harvesting season, farmers are stressed.

Corn and crop were blown down flat which is creating challenges for farmers here in the east.

Rod Gurganus is the Extension Agent in Beaufort County and he says he doesn’t think he’s ever seen farmers this depressed.

Griffin says farmers don’t want just a temporary fix.

He goes on to say, “We want our markets and we want the commodity prices to go up so that it’s above uh the break-even point um currently prices are below break-even and you can’t cash float and at the end of the day we’re a business just like any other business.”

In the next few months, as harvesting season comes to an end, farmers will begin to get a good feel for what the true damage is after hurricane Dorian.

Farmers say a way that the community can help in this difficult time is to continue to reach out and buy local.