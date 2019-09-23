Another man drowns in Topsail Beach, PD says

TOPSAIL BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Less than a week after a 62-year-old man is believed to have drowned in Topsail Beach, a second man has met the same fate, according to Wilmington CBS affiliate WWAY.

According to Topsail Beach Police Chief Sam Gervase, this second victim is a 69-year-old Hispanic man from Harnett County.

Police are still trying to contact family members before releasing the man’s name.

Gervase says two witnesses saw the man walking along the beach on the South End of Topsail Island Sunday afternoon. Those two witnesses later saw the man’s body floating in the New Topsail Inlet.

Gervase says it is dangerous to swim in the inlet.

The chief says the witnesses flagged down a boat which brought the victim’s body to shore. Fire, EMS and Police responded, but CPR attempts were unsuccessful. The man was pronounced dead at 2:37 p.m.

On Wednesday, Jerry Thompson, 62, was pronounced dead after being pulled from the ocean near Beach Access Three on North Anderson Boulevard. Gervase says this was the first suspected drowning in Topsail Beach in several years.

An autopsy will reveal an official cause of death for both men.