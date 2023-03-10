APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein announced an Apex man was indicted on Friday for aiding in the embezzlement of state property.

Stein said Raed Abel Amara, of Apex, was indicted by a Wake County grand jury on 15 counts of aiding and abetting.

Amara is the president of two business entities that operate Tobacco road Sports Cafes in Durham and Raleigh. According to Stein, he was also the president of the now-closed Chapel Hill location.

The indictments state that between October 2012 and December 2019, Amara aided and abetted the businesses in the embezzlement of more than $1.6 million in sales tax from the North Carolina Department of Revenue.

Attorney General Stein’s Special Prosecutions Section was referred this criminal case for prosecution by the Department of Revenue.