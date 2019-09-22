App State beats North Carolina 34-31 on blocked final FG

Appalachian State’s Akeem Davis-Gaither (24) celebrates his interception against North Carolina during the third quarter of an NCAA college football game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Darrynton Evans and these Appalachian State Mountaineers earned their very own Michigan moment — complete with a game-ending blocked field goal.

Another thrilling victory over a behemoth of a program? Sure. But these Mountaineers don’t count it as much of an upset.

Evans rushed for three touchdowns, and Akeem Davis-Gaither blocked a 56-yard field goal attempt on the final play of their 34-31 victory over North Carolina on Saturday in the programs’ first meeting in nearly 80 years.

“This wasn’t an underdog story,” first-year coach Eliah Drinkwitz said. “You’re not playing a logo. You’re playing a team.”

Demetrius Taylor returned a fumble 20 yards for a key score, and Zac Thomas added 224 yards passing and another 57 on the ground to help the Mountaineers (3-0) beat a power-conference opponent for the first time since that unforgettable upset of No. 5 Michigan 12 years ago.

That one ended on a blocked field goal — and so did this one, with Davis-Gaither getting his right hand on Noah Ruggles’ final kick to keep this one from going to overtime.

“You just look back and see if it made the distance or not,” Davis-Gaither said. “Then, the celebration was on.”

Evans scored on runs of 5, 2 and 3 yards while Chandler Staton kicked early field goals of 31 and 43 yards for Appalachian State, off to its best start since the 2010 team won its first eight games. The Mountaineers were only 2½-point underdogs in this one.

“It wasn’t going to be an upset,” Drinkwitz said. “We belonged on that football field today and we wanted to prove it.”

Sam Howell threw three touchdown passes for the Tar Heels (2-2) — who trailed entering the fourth quarter for the fourth straight game.

Howell’s 2-yard touchdown run with 3:01 left pulled them within three points. North Carolina then took over at its 20 with 30 seconds left after forcing a punt, and Howell hit Dazz Newsome twice to set up Ruggles’ long field goal.

Howell finished 27 of 41 for 323 yards with touchdowns of 21 yards to Newsome on the first play from scrimmage, 11 yards to Michael Carter and 12 yards to Carl Tucker. The freshman also had three turnovers — his first two interceptions and a fumble — that led to 14 points for App State.