Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores to re-open Sunday

PINE KNOLL SHORES, N.C. – The North Carolina Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores is scheduled to open with normal business hours Sunday, September 8, 2019. The aquarium closed Wednesday in order to prepare for Hurricane Dorian.

During the storm, habitat life support systems were powered by generators and a small, dedicated team remained at the aquarium to care for the animals.

“Our team did a great job of preparing for this storm and ensuring our animals were not impacted,” said Liz Baird, director for the aquarium. “We had two courageous staff members remain at the aquarium during the hurricane and safeguard the animals.”

Initial assessments of the aquarium found no major structural damage and all animals safe and healthy. Low-lying areas on the aquarium grounds sustained minor flooding and downed trees.

The delayed opening comes from a loss of power that was felt by all of Pine Koll Shores.

“We are grateful that we did not sustain any damage, and our hearts go out to those who did,” said Baird.