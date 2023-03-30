CHESTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — You’re normally in and out of an Arby’s drive-thru line in no less than five minutes.

But one woman sat a little longer while she unknowingly waited for a thief to steal her debit card information that shut her bank account down for days.

Di’quavis Riquon Johnson is behind bars after the Chester County Sheriff’s Office says he was taking pictures of credit cards provided to him working at the Arby’s on J.A. Cochran Bypass.

And after getting the credit card numbers, “Johnson used that information to purchase a variety of items online, thus committing transactional credit card fraud,” the sheriff’s office said.

A Chester woman spoke about her experience when she almost became a victim of the scam last year.

“I went to the drive thru and I ordered three or four sandwiches,” she said. “I can’t remember which. And when I got to the window I wanted to add another sandwich to it. And he said, sure, that’s fine. He took my card. He went somewhere with it.”

What she didn’t know was that the employee was stealing her credit card information. Eventually, the employee came back with her food and her card.

She says it wasn’t until the next day when her credit union alerted her to fraud on her account.

“It was when Founders had called me with an alert and told me that there was a scam possibly on my card,” she said. “And I said yes, but I did not make that charge, and they were able to cancel it. But I had a hold on my card for eight days for almost $300.”

She wasn’t the only one. Authorities say Johnson was charged with four counts of transactional credit card fraud $500 or less in a six-month period.

Their investigation led to an execution of the search warrant where deputies say they recovered numerous items that were purchased with the stolen credit card numbers. The woman says the flag on her account was the most inconvenient.

“It was very frustrating,” she said. “And you don’t know if you can get gas or food or any other thing that might come up when they’re holding your money.”

Authorities say this is an active investigation and more charges are expected to be filed against Johnson and possibly other individuals.

The sheriff’s office is asking the public to review their credit card receipts since November of 2022. If you see a fraudulent transaction from this Arby’s in Chester, call their office.