Archdale store owner wants customers to feel at home in store loaded with items you can wear or use to make your home more welcoming and cozier

ARCHDALE, N.C. (WGHP) – Small businesses are counting on shoppers this holiday season.

November 27, 2021, is Small Business Saturday and while most people are expected to spend their money online, Jennifer McGee is hoping her shop, Southern Swag Farmhouse has a lot of foot traffic.

“We have lots of different options for faux Christmas trees to brighten up your home. Lanterns and trees and anything to really make your house at home and make it magical for the holidays,” McGee said.

She also sells adult and baby clothing, kitchen items, and plants.

“It’s just a unique shopping experience. When people walk in the door, a reaction we often get is ‘wow,’ and as a store owner that warms my heart,” McGee said.

McGee went from making smiles brighter as a full-time hygienist to a first-time business owner in 2018.

She started with a small space at 101 Bonnie Place and has expanded over the last three years.

“I just feel completely blessed to serve our community and establish these friendships with people that come in. We play on the mantle, help them make up tablescapes and mantles for Christmas, and that’s the fun part of the job for me is being able to put it together,” McGee said.

There are plenty of gift ideas around the store, which are strategically set up.

“Instead of having stuff on shelves, I kind of like to put out little vignettes so that they can actually get a visual of what things will look like in their home,” McGee said.

McGee wants her space to help people escape the hustle and bustle of the day.

“I want you to feel comfortable and hear the music and smell the candles and just relax. I want this to be a peace haven,” McGee said.

McGee runs her shop with four female employees but hopes to keep growing her business.

Southern Swag Farmhouse is open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.