Armed and dangerous suspects in Raleigh mom’s murder caught in Texas, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Two people suspected in a Nov. 8 shooting in Raleigh that killed one and injured two others were apprehended in Texas, police said.

Stephon McQueen and Ivette Gonzalez Uriostegui are charged with murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, according to a news release Thursday morning.

Their capture was announced later Thursday afternoon.

Officers responded to the 500 block of Bragg Street shortly after 9 p.m. on Nov. 8. They found 24-year-old Kimberly Irene Holder, 31-year-old Jean Onivogui, and 55-year-old Roy Chester Hyman at the scene.

Police said Holder died from her injuries. Hyman’s and Onivogui’s injuries appeared to be non-life-threatening.

Police arrested Kendrick Daquane Thomas, 27, of Raleigh around 10 p.m. Thursday. He is charged with murder and assault with a deadly weapon intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

Thomas has a long criminal history in Wake County that dates back to 2008 when he was 16 years old and was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon. Arrest records show he had been arrested at least 11 times in the county before Thursday’s arrest.

McQueen’s arrest record dates back to 2008. He has been arrested 11 times in Wake County, records show. Wake County records show six arrests for Uriostegui, with the first coming back in 2007.