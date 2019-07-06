Armed person barricaded inside Fayetteville home now in police custody after standoff

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville Police say a man is now in custody after being barricaded inside a home and engaging in a shootout with officers.

Authorities say officers were responding to a domestic disturbance in the 300 block of Kimberwicke Drive, which is in the Greystone Farms neighborhood. This is in north Fayetteville, east of U.S. 401 and just north of 295.

An armed person was barricaded inside a home.

Upon arrival, officers heard gunshots. The suspect fired shots at officers and officers returned fire, according to police.

No officers were injured.

Authorities say the suspect is being treated for injuries sustained during the incident.

The State Bureau of Investigation is taking over the investigation.