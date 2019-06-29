Arrest made after NC boy killed in crossfire

RED SPRINGS, N.C. (WNCN) — An arrest has been made weeks after a North Carolina boy was shot and killed when he was caught in crossfire during an argument, officials said.

Alva Paisley “A.J.” Oxendine, 5, was with his mother when he was shot on June 5 just after 6 p.m. in the 14000 block of N.C. Highway 72 West in Red Springs, the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say Oxendine was caught in crossfire in the back seat of his mother’s car with his brother while two groups of people were fighting.

The boy’s mother told investigators she drove there, with her kids in the car, to pick up her sister who was in a fight, officials said.

Oxendine was shot, rushed in a privately owned vehicle to the Red Springs Police Department and then to a Lumberton hospital, where he died.

On Friday evening, officials said they had arrested Donovan Travale Locklear, 24, of N.C. Highway 72 West in Red Springs.

Locklear is being held at the Robeson County Detention Center with a $500,000 secured bond.

Locklear will have his first appearance in Robeson County District Court on Monday.